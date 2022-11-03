Johnson defends McKirdy over social media furore - gossip

Hibs winger Harry McKirdy was simply "fishing for compliments and a bit of love" with social media remarks about return to former club Swindon, says head coach Lee Johnson. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Johnson has urged Ryan Porteous to show his class and handle the hostile crowd when Hibs visit Pittodrie on Friday to face Aberdeen, whose manager Jim Goodwin is serving a three-game ban after accusing the defender of conning referees. (Daily Record), external

