Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

James Ward-Prowse

Ever ready, ever present and always leading by example in what appears to be his final season at Southampton - a club he's represented since he was eight years old. This campaign, he leads the team in goals and assists and has moved to within just one of the Premier League free-kick record.

Romeo Lavia

Southampton's transfer policy this season has been in question. Too young and inexperienced at the top level, but the exception to the rule has been Lavia's debut campaign. The teenager's play is easy on the eye and has attracted plenty of attention. His efforts have seen him rewarded with his first call-up to the already talented Belgium squad.

Carlos Alcaraz

Despite only joining Saints in the January window, Alcaraz has become a fan favourite fast. With only 19 games under his belt, the Argentine midfielder has already netted four times (joint most of any Premier League player under the age of 21) and leads the team with the best minutes-per-goal ratio.

Romain Perraud

Perraud established himself as the first-choice left-back and rarely has a bad game, despite the amount of goals we have shipped. For a team that have struggled at both ends of the field, Perraud has chipped in with assists (ranked third in the side) and went through a purple patch in front of goal, scoring four in a campaign devoid of goals.

Pick your 2022-23 Southampton player of the season from our fan choices here