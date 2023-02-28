McInnes on Fox exit, Rangers, and private targets
Sheelagh McLaren, BBC Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media as he prepares his side for Saturday's Premiership trip to face Rangers.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
On relegation rivals Dundee United parting company with Liam Fox, McInnes said it's always disappointing to see another manager leave, but he understands the pressures involved: "I feel for him. It is tough. He's a good guy, he'll bounce back".
Looking ahead to Saturday, McInnes admits "our away form has been horrendous" but takes confidence from his side's recent performances in Glasgow against Celtic: "We can't take Rangers on in a possession-based game. We need to disrupt their play. We are good enough to go, if we deliver a performance, and get a positive result."
He didn’t think Rangers were at their best in attack on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup final loss, but expects to see more of that this weekend.
On the run-in, he admitted that privately Killie have set a points target for survival. He says their home form is good enough to get in the top six, but away form could get them relegated.
Team news: Kyle Vassell is suspended and Lewis Mayo ineligible for Saturday; Liam Donnelly will be "touch and go", Innes Cameron is out while Jeriel Dorsett is back in training.