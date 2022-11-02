T﻿en Hag confirmed that Jadon Sancho is ill and while Anthony Martial will miss out on Thursday's trip there is good news as he said the attacker is "moving in the right direction".

M﻿anchester United need to win by two goals tomorrow in order to avoid a play-off with a "heavy opponent" coming into the Europa League from the Champions League and Ten Hag said "it is important we can win tomorrow night, we know what we have to do".

H﻿owever, he added that "if you want to win the trophy you have to beat everyone".

A﻿sked about how his side differs from the one beaten by Sociedad at Old Trafford, the United manager said: "We are growing, in the last games we have been making good progress and we are confident."

But he was wary of the talk of this match being a measuring stick for their development, saying it was too soon for comparisons and stressing "you can't win anything in this moment in the season".

T﻿en Hag called summer signing Casemiro the "cement" for his side since his arrival, adding: "He told me the first time he spoke that he needed a new challenge to prove himself and he will be more and more important to our team."

O﻿n goalkeeper David de Gea, Ten Hag says his focus is clean sheets but when it comes to his ability to build play, added: "Since I've been here and before I've seen on video content De Gea is capable, it's no problem for David to do that."