'The obsession to win surprised me the most'
- Published
Casemiro says Erik ten Hag's "obsession to win" is something he has "only seen in few managers".
The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer and while he did not start right away, he has become a key member of Ten Hag's side and was full of praise for his new boss.
"After being in football for a quite a while, the obsession for winning is what surprised me the most," he said.
"I think he has got many strengths and we all know it's a process and we are growing together.
"He wans to win but his obsession for teaching and leaving everything perfect to the millimetre is key."
When asked about the World Cup Casemiro made it clear his focus is on Manchester United and Thursday's fixture at Real Sociedad.
He added: "Tomorrow's game is too important to think about the World Cup and any player who thinks like that picks up an injury.
"That is not my profile at all. All I think about is playing the best possible game tomorrow."