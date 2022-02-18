Antonio Conte has clarified he is happy with the club's January transfer business, despite previous comments that his Tottenham side are "weaker".

Spurs secured the signings of Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur but let four players leave.

Recent big-money signings Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani lo Celso and Bryan Gil departed on loan, while Dele Alli left for Everton.

While Conte now has less players at his disposal, he reiterated he is happy with the composition: "The club did the best it could do. We lost four important players for Tottenham.

"Tottenham paid a lot of money for them, and when you pay a lot of money they are important.

"When you lose four players and sign two players, 20 players is now down to 18 so numerically you can be a bit weaker.

"With new signings we are more complete as a squad."