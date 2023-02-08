Hibs youngsters 'hold our heads high' after painful Euro exit

Jacob Blaney has told his Hibs Under-19 team-mate to be proud of their efforts after an agonising Uefa Youth League exit to Borussia Dortmund.

The centre-back headed Steve Kean's side into the lead in front of a 7,7000 crowd at Easter Road, but a Julian Rijkhoff penalty and last-minute Hendry Blank winner prevented Hibs becoming the first Scottish team to reach the last 16.

“It’s hard to take," Blaney told Hibs TV. "Everyone gave their all for the team and the fans. We’re just disappointed.

“We need to give ourselves some credit. We put up a good fight. We need to hold our heads up high. We competed well, we put up a good test, but unfortunately it wasn’t our night.

“We probably won’t realise until tomorrow what an achievement this is. It’s unbelievable what we’ve done.”

On his goal - a looping header from Robbie Hamilton’s free-kick - Blaney added: “It was pure joy. I didn’t know where to celebrate, I didn’t know where to run; it was just an unbelievable moment for me.”

Hibs academy chief Kean said: “We will reflect on certain elements of the game and look at bits where we could be a bit better, but overall on the whole campaign every plyer deserves massive amounts of credit and can be proud of their commitment."