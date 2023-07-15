'It is sad when we say goodbye but we must now look forward'

West Ham boss David Moyes said "we must now look forward" after the departure of Declan Rice.

He said no player is bigger than the club and said the focus must now be building on last season’s success.

"I’d like to personally thank Declan for everything he has done during his time at West Ham United," said Moyes.

"Obviously it is sad when we say goodbye to someone who has been with us for so long but we must now look forward.

"West Ham United is a huge club and, as history shows, no player is ever bigger than the club. Our entire focus now is on building upon the success we enjoyed last season, adding to our talented Uefa Europa Conference League winning squad as we enter our third consecutive season in Europe, and continuing to develop the best young talent through our successful Academy."