Leeds 0-4 Man City: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Man City have completed their first league double over Leeds since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top flight.

  • Leeds have conceded 20 league goals against the Manchester clubs this season (11 vs Man City, nine vs Man Utd), setting a new top-flight record for goals conceded against United and City in a single season.

  • City have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five away Premier League games – their longest ever run of consecutive away clean sheets in their league history.

  • The Whites have conceded more set-piece goals (excl. penalties) than any other side in the Premier League this season (18).