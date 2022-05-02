Leeds 0-4 Man City: Pick of the stats

Man City have completed their first league double over Leeds since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top flight.

Leeds have conceded 20 league goals against the Manchester clubs this season (11 vs Man City, nine vs Man Utd), setting a new top-flight record for goals conceded against United and City in a single season.

City have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five away Premier League games – their longest ever run of consecutive away clean sheets in their league history.