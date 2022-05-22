Man City 3-2 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "We were really good for 70 minutes - the players carried the plan out exactly as we wanted. We caused them a lot of problems but went into protection mode, stopped playing and City were relentless.

"They have been together for long time, spent a lot of money to put one of the best teams in the world together. I said to my players that you can never switch off, and they really turned it around in the last 20 minutes."