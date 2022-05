One more win. Even a draw will do, given Spurs' huge goal difference advantage over Arsenal.

Surely their Champions League hopes cannot be scuppered on the last day?

Antonio Conte will be expecting nothing less than three points at Carrow Road on Sunday - so who should he pick in his starting line-up?

Does Dejan Kulusevski come straight back in for Lucas Moura if the Swede has fully recovered from his illness?

Pick your Spurs team here