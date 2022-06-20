Would Shankland recapture form at Hearts?

Lawrence Shankland was a free-scoring goal machine in the Scottish Championship prior to promotion with Dundee United in 2020.

The striker's form stalled in front of goal in his first season back in the top flight, netting eight times in 32 Premiership games, and has since endured a tough time of it Belgium with Beerschot.

Should Hearts get the man they're reportedly after, the 26-year-old told BBC Scotland back in January he hopes he can hit the heights he reached in the lower leagues if he gets the chance again.

"I felt that I did my job for United," he said. "The number of goals I finished on was okay for where we were at. If I return, hopefully it's 20-plus."

