Best Rangers youngsters: Your views

We asked which Rangers youngsters you think are most likely to break into the first team this season.

Here's what you had to say:

Kieran: I would suggest Alex Lowry, Adam Devine and Leon King should all get regular starts moving forward. They’ve had quite a few starts between the trio already but I would like to see them form part of the core squad.

Ryan: Johnly Yfeko and Lowry could be ones to watch out for as the season progresses.

Richard: I would like to see Lowry getting some more game time this season, he has shown a great level of composure so far in his few appearances, which isn't always easy at Ibrox for any player, so, it would be great to see if he has what it takes to be a first team player on a regular basis.

Steve: Lowry has been on the cusp for the last season and a half, I just hope he gets a chance with all the new players presumably ahead of him. The Newcastle game was the first I'd seen of Yfeko, and was very impressed. I can see him doing well at left centre-back or left seed of a three-man defence. Bailey Rice is another great talent, so composed at only 16 years old.

Joshua: Lowry looks confident and ready to prove himself, and the same with King, even though an injury has stepped in his way he can be a top centre-back.

Andy: Yfeko has to be up there, it is only pre-season, but he looks like he could have the ability to be similar to Calvin Bassey.

Josh: Yfeko impressed me against Newcastle, he seemed confident on the ball and picked some great passes. It will be interesting to see how much game time he gets, especially given the speculation around Ben Davies. Rice looks very mature and intelligent too, I’m hoping this season will be Lowry's breakthrough into the first team with regular appearances.

James: Yfeko and Rice will break through easily.

Ross: There are a few, whether they get a chance is another matter. The one that stands out for me is Rice, he turns 17 soon, but the boy oozes class. He’s got a brilliant left foot, his range of passing is impressive and he’s not afraid to demand the ball in tight situations.

Grant: Lowry must be given a chance this season, he's so positive in everything he does. The fans pick up whenever he gets on the ball. I think he's also got goals in his game. Hopefully Michael Beale will fit him in somehow.

John: Lowry is the youngster who'll make a first team breakthrough if he's given game time.

Gary: Yfeko looks like a beast of a prospect. He’s big, strong, fast and isn't afraid to put his foot on the ball. His distribution is excellent and, although he's still raw, he seems to read the game like a seasoned pro, he could be the next Bassey.

Ronnie: Sadly most of the promising youngsters heralded as the next generation of Rangers players have not fulfilled their early promises and have left the club. We are reluctant to take risks and even Lowry struggles for game time and he is no longer a Youngster. Rice is the obvious one at the moment but we will have to see how much game time he gets.

James: I’d like to see Lowry playing a more integral role this season, he’s only ever been excellent any time he’s played for the first team.

John: I would like to see Lowry be given a proper crack and some real game time. The young lad has had some off field issues but is bursting with talent, and really deserves some game time to see what he's capable of. We seem to produce all this young talent and never give them the opportunity in squad, such as Robby McCrorie, who we are going to lose.

Matthew: Lowry impressed on his first team appearances, but sounds like there may be some attitude issues holding him back. King did well previously, in what was a straight in at the deep end situation, it would be nice to see him get some minutes under his belt without such high pressure attached. I’m excited for any potential youth breakthroughs.

Jordan: I would love to see Lovelace step up into the first team, as well as Lowry and Devine getting more game time.