Simon Stone, BBC Sport

When Paul Pogba returned to Old Trafford in 2016, it was championed as Manchester United righting the wrong of Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to let him go in 2012 after a major falling out with the midfielder’s adviser Mino Raiola.

History will conclude Ferguson was probably correct first time round.

At a rough estimate, United have spent around £200m on Pogba in transfer fees and wages during his two spells at the club. The number of top performances could be counted on the fingers of one hand.

United never found a solution to why Pogba is so effective for France and not for them. It could be many reasons, different team set-up, different manager, better players, fewer games. But by the end, hardly any United fans wanted the club to keep Pogba.

Evidently, he has skill in abundance. He is capable of delivering passes few in the world can match and at times, he is unplayable. But Pogba has played in moments. Two goals in the famous comeback win at Manchester City, four assists against Leeds United, a goal in the Europa League final. For the investment United made, it was not enough.

In a recent interview, Pogba said he had wasted his time at United. It is hard to disagree.

Read more on Pogba closing in on a move to Juventus