Conor Gallagher insists he does not know where his club future lies and says he is focusing on England's four games in June.

The 22-year-old impressed during his season-long loan at Crystal Palace and wrote an emotional farewell to the Eagles, external as he prepares to return to parent club Chelsea.

Palace have made no secret of the fact they would be interested in exploring the possibility of Gallagher coming back to Selhurst Park, but he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily his club future is not on his mind.

"I haven’t really had time to think about it, to be honest," said the midfielder.

"The long season at Palace has only just finished really, and after that I have come here with England.

"That’s all I’m thinking about, playing the next four games here. I want to do well."

On whether this will be the end of his time being loaned out by Chelsea, Gallagher said: "I don’t know, to be honest with you. The loans have been brilliant. Every loan I have done has been an amazing experience.

"To meet all the new players, staff and managers, it has all helped me progress as a player.

"From the first day I walked into Palace, everyone involved was so welcoming and made me feel at home. I loved it.

"I think you could see that on the pitch, overall it was an amazing experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

