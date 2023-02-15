Newcastle v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Newcastle are winless in their past 12 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L8) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015 under Steve McClaren.

Liverpool have come from behind to beat Newcastle 10 times in the Premier League, including a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture this season. No side has done so more often against a single opponent in Premier League history (Man Utd also 10 v both Newcastle and Southampton).

Miguel Almiron has scored 10 goals in 22 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season, which is one more than he managed in his first four campaigns combined (nine goals in 110 games). However, he's not scored in any of his past four home league games, since netting against Aston Villa in October.