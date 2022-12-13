With Erik ten Hag saying he wants to bring in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in January, we asked which forward you'd like to see arrive at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your comments:

Rick: I think it has to be Joao Felix. Young, extremely talented, would complement Ten Hag's style and he wants out of Atleti. Or if Juve truly are in trouble, maybe Vlahovic.

Tony: United should sign Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos.

John: Bellingham is out of our reach so I’d love us to sign Gakpo, Felix and the Moroccan goalkeeper!

Ratheesh: Manchester United need a proper number nine who can hold the ball up, create havoc in the opposition defence and do high pressing. Someone like Callum Wilson. I don't think Gakpo or Ramos fit the bill. Ivan Toney is the ideal option.

Chris: They have been linked with Gakpo and Felix but I'd like to see them go for a ruthless goal poacher who's great in the air instead of the converted winger type. I'd search the South American market for the next Cavani type of player.