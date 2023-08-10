Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

In exactly the same manner as he has dealt with the team throughout his first season.

Vincent Kompany is a workaholic. It is fair to say that he puts a lot of hours in, in terms of team meetings, preparation, individual one-to-ones and no stone will be left unturned going in to this season, where staying in the league will be the first priority.

It is always the sign of a good manager or coach, how a team copes if they do go through a rough patch.

You would expect Kompany to find answers to the questions being asked.