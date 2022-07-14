'Would look good on a new quality striker' - your thoughts on Leeds' new home kit
- Published
Leeds have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022-23 featuring their traditional all white shirt.
Here are some of your thoughts.
Tony: It may be a little restrictive with the colours but we could have done better with the design in my opinion. Similar to the kit of a few years back and lacks something... boring.
Graham: A big meh! virtually identical to the kit two years back. You can't do much with home kits to be fair. Hoping for an iconic yellow away shirt.
Robert: Excellent design and would look great on a new quality striker and new back-up keeper!
Skip twitter post
Ready for a next chapter.— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) July 14, 2022
Together in our jersey. 🤍💛💙 @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/9MbVaGppiv
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post