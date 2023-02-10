‘The cups are where it’s at’ – Shinnie

Livingston midfielder Andrew Shinnie has his eyes firmly set on the final at Hampden as his team host Inverness Caley Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who spent two seasons at the Highland club, says they're excited as they eye a quarter-final berth.

“They’re always fun weekends, you don’t want it to be too fun you just want to get the job done and get into the next round," Shinnie said.

“We’re in good form so we’re excited for it. It’s a little break away from the back-to-back sort of league games.

“You don’t like looking too far ahead but it is a chance, you’re a few games away from getting to Hampden and potentially a final so we’ll just prepare as always.

“We’ll be ready on Saturday and hopefully put in a good performance and get through. We’re doing very well in the league right now but in terms of silverware, the cups are where it’s at.

“It’ll be a tough game. It’s a hurdle but we’ll prepare well and hopefully we will get the right result and kick on in the tournament.”