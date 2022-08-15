We asked you for your thoughts after Brentford's 4-0 demolition of Manchester United.

Here are some comments:

Rob: Perhaps other fans and commentators will now stop keep going on about how Eriksen single handily saved Brentford last season. Simply not true - he helped but others coming back from injury and playing as a team is what saved us. With Jensen playing as he is and Damsgaard producing as we all hope, Eriksen is going to struggle getting to the World Cup.

Robert: If I had not seen it with my own eyes I would not have believed it. An awesome performance by the Bees. The best I have ever seen in my seventy years of support.

Jeff: Dreamland for us supporters of over 50 years standing and against the most arrogant and unliveable team in the English leagues! Can it get any better? Well, just maybe! Congratulations to all at the club.

Gavin: I hope this puts to bed the media's idea that Eriksen saved Brentford single-handedly last season. The Bees showed what hard work and a team ethos can do. But don't get carried away, United are not a top-four club anymore.

Geoff: Exceptionally well run and progressive club versus a poorly run club that is trying to live on its history.

Theo: I still can’t believe it! I don’t remember going to a game with so much excitement and so many goals in the first half. As abysmal as Man Utd were, you’ve got to give Brentford credit for how much pressure we applied first half and how clinical we were.