Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was on BBC 5 Live this week speaking about how his side will have to adapt quickly.

The Hatters have signed Ross Barkley, but they haven't gone mad with recruitment over the summer in terms of the number of new arrivals, and they haven't spent a great deal either.

Edwards was speaking about bringing in players who can play in transition, and counter-attack at pace, but all things considered I think they are going to find it tough in the top flight.

Brighton had a great season last time out, but they are going to find it tougher, too. They have already lost Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool - and they will miss Moises Caicedo badly if he goes too.

Roberto de Zerbi's side are not going to surprise anyone this season, either. They love teams to come on to them and press them, which Luton won't do, but I think the Seagulls will have too much firepower for them.

Joshua's prediction: 0-1

Hearn's prediction: I can't believe Brighton and Luton are both in the Premier League. There were people watching the game up trees outside the stadium when Brighton played at the Withdean Stadium and we went there with Orient a few years ago - now look at them, at the Amex. Like Brentford, these are teams that we used to play all the time in the lower divisions but they went one way and we went the other. The Seagulls are established in the top flight now, but I think Luton are going to struggle. 2-0

