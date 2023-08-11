Aberdeen v Celtic: Pick of the stats

David Turnbull leads the scoring in the Scottish Premiership so far this season with two goals – already 50% of his entire total for the 2022-23 campaign (4). The 24-year-old also had more shots on MD1 than any other player with five.

The last time Aberdeen failed to win either of their first two matches of a Scottish Premiership season was in 2016-17 when they were held to 0-0 draws by St. Johnstone and Heart of Midlothian.

Celtic have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches on MD2, beating Motherwell 5-2, Dundee 6-0 and Ross County 3-1 during this time. The one match they didn’t during this run was a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Celtic are unbeaten in 13 league visits to Aberdeen (W11 D2) since a 1-2 defeat in February 2016; this is their longest ever run without a league defeat away to the Dons.