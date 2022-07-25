Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal fans not to get carried away despite hammering Chelsea 4-0 in their friendly at the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga got the goals as the Gunners swept aside their Premier League rivals.

"There are lots of positives to take from the game," Arteta told the club website, external. "The way we played, the intensity we showed, the way we were trying to show who we are as a team.

"But at the same time, it's just a test match. Don't get carried away. There are still a lot of things that we have to get better at and do better."

Arsenal have a final friendly against Sevilla before they open their Premier League campaign a week on Friday against Crystal Palace, and Arteta admits he is still trying to strengthen the squad.

"We have injuries and you can see we are a little bit short in some positions. But it is something we are trying to address."