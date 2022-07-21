Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It has been a frustrating period for Patrick Bamford.

It is less than a year since he was picked for England and made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on 5 September.

But ankle and hamstring injuries limited him to nine Premier League appearances last season - and the forward lasted just 23 minutes of his final comeback attempt against Wolves in March before leaving the pitch in tears.

The 28-year-old insists he is confident his body can stand up to the strain.

"I was little bit unfortunate to have a couple that followed on from each other, so I ended up basically missing most of the campaign," he said.

"But with the last one, I literally set a timeline in my head as soon as I got injured and just went to work straight away. Obviously there were certain limitations to what I could do, but through the whole off-season I tested myself - I went away and worked pretty much every day. And I knew that when I came back, I'd be all right.

"I've got to concentrate on Leeds but I would be lying if I said the World Cup wasn't in the back of my mind, because obviously it's every kid's dream.

"But I know that there's a lot of hard work I've got to do to even put my name in the picture."

Read more from Bamford here

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here