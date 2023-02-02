I always knew we'd bounce back - Wright

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Drey Wright says a refusal to panic is ingrained in the St Johnstone squad as they look to kick on after ending their losing streak.

Callum Davidson's men had suffered seven straight defeats before Wednesday's 2-0 win over Motherwell hoisted them seven points clear of bottom spot.

Winger Wright, who netted the opener at Fir Park, said: "We knew how big the game was and how important it was to get the win.

"When I first came here, St Johnstone were known for having good and bad spells and coming through the other side.

"So the boys who’ve been here before knew that would be the case and we’d always find a way to work through it, which hopefully we have done now and can go on another little run like we did earlier in the season.

"So we always had that to fall back on, we know we can do it.

"You just can’t panic because the minute that starts happening your gameplan goes out the window and you’re a bit all over the place.

"So we just had to stay calm, stick to what we were doing and put in performances on the pitch over a 90-minute period. We did that on Wednesday night."