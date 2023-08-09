Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gained plenty of positives from his side's 4-2 loss to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Spurs - without Harry Kane, who did not travel to Spain - led after falling behind early on, with midfielder Oliver Skipp scoring twice before the interval.

However, Postecoglou said his team "ran out of legs a little" late on and Barca conceded three goals in the final 10 minutes.

Speaking to the club's Spursplay channel,, external Postecoglou said: "Barca got the jump on us with that first goal, but the lads reacted really well, our football was good, we pressed really aggressively, and you could see they were uncomfortable with that.

"I was really pleased, but we ran out of legs a little in the second half. To be fair to the boys, they gave everything, you could see that some of the boys couldn't even run at the end. It was my decision not to make too many substitutions today, and to leave guys at home.

"It was still a worthwhile exercise for us, just disappointed we didn't get the win in the end because the effort of the lads for 70-75 minutes was great, but they got on top of us in the last 10 or so.

"You could see that quite a few of the lads need match minutes, so to get meaningful match minutes against a top opponent was good, and some of the performances were strong.

"There are still areas we need to improve, but the intent to try to play our football is there."

Spurs start their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Sunday.

