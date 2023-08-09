The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast have been discussing Leeds' goalkeeper situation, with commentator Adam Pope wondering if they can keep both Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow: "It's very hard to make a new opinion of Meslier based on what happened against Cardiff, there was just nothing for him to do.

"I guess the question is Darlow who's come in, is he going to sit and be a number two or is Meslier going to go?

"With Meslier, he only cost a few million so they're going to make a Championship fortune on him wherever he goes.

"It's interesting that Daniel Farke said the one area they don't need to strengthen now is goalkeeper, so is that an indication that both are going to be there."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix also questioned who would be Leeds number one, adding: "I think maybe they have said to Darlow that Meslier will go at some point, maybe he'll even go next summer, but he'll go at some point and then you'll be number one.

"But, you need two good goalkeepers don't you? Especially in the Championship because it is long and we're going to play League Cup which you expect Darlow to play. Maybe you do play both of them?"

