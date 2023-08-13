Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, asked by MOTD if he was happy with the result and performance: "In moments. The start was really good, both directions, offensively and defensively. We scored a super first goal, scored a sensational second goal that was unfortunately offside.

"If you ask me if I was completely happy with the game then no but I saw enough that we are a step further in the right direction.

"We had our moments, it was a super intense game, a wild game in moments. We should have controlled it more but couldn't and now we keep working."

On the new signings: "Mac Allister is obviously a really good footballer which you saw around our first goal. The new players gave us a massive opportunity in offensive moments. Dom [Szoboszlai] is a beast, he played three positions today. Top boys, top players."

On if he is glad to be back for the new season: "Absolutely. Its why we do it. I am really happy, pre-season was good, I liked it a lot. We are still here and going, and we want to give it a proper go, that is the idea behind all of this."