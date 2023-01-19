Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal v Manchester United head-to-head stats. Arsenal - 17 wins, 67 goals, 19 clean sheets. Manchester United - 26 wins, 85 goals, 17 clean sheetsGetty Images

  • Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season.

  • Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.

  • Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in 2023, drawing 0-0 with Newcastle before wins against Oxford (3-0) and Tottenham (2-0). In only three calendar years have the Gunners not conceded in any of their first four competitive matches, doing so in 1935, 1994 and 2021.

  • Bukayo Saka has scored in his last two Premier League games against Manchester United. Only Freddie Ljungberg (1998-2000) and Thierry Henry (2000-2001) have scored in three in a row for Arsenal against the Red Devils in the competition.

  • Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his 10 Premier League starts against Arsenal (four goals, four assists) - against no side has he produced more goal involvements in the Premier League than versus the Gunners.

  • Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games at Emirates Stadium (six goals, four assists), only failing to either score or assist a goal in two of his appearances in this run (v Fulham and Newcastle).