Sean Dyche says his team "have to start making things happen" as pressure at the bottom of the Premier League table begins to mount.

"We've got to keep working and continuing to believe," he said. "But we have to start making things happen.

"I can't make other teams around us win or lose games.

"We've got a tough spell of games coming up but all games are winnable and that's our mentality. We're always aware of the teams around us but we're aware of ourselves more."

The Clarets have pieced together a three-game unbeaten run, including a credible draw at home to Manchester United on Tuesday.

On keeping up moral, Dyche said: "Our recent performances have shown a much better side of what we want to do so it's now about making it happen.

"No one gives you anything in football, you have to go and get it."