Leicester City have completed the signing of Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier.

The 25-year-old joins the Foxes for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract subject to league and international clearance.

The former Arsenal academy player has spent four seasons in the French top flight, becoming the most-capped English player in Ligue 1 history last season when he overtook Chris Waddle's record by making his 108th appearance.

Speaking to the club website, external, Mavididi said: "I'm honestly happy and delighted to be here. Speaking to the Manager and some of the staff here, it was a no brainer for me. It was one that was in the pipeline for a while and myself and my family are just happy that it is over the line now.

"Obviously the size and history of the club speaks for itself. The training ground, the stadium. Personally, I wanted to come back to England, I felt like it was time to come home and continue my football here."

