Paris St-Germain will do everything possible to attract Tottenham's Harry Kane to the club - although the striker's first choice remains Bayern Munich. (RMC Sport, in French, external)

Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is on a long list of potential Atletico Madrid targets. (Marca, in Spanish, external)

Barcelona want to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but their back-up plan is to approach Tottenham's Giovani lo Celso. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish, external)

