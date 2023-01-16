Mathias Jensen's outstanding season continued as he earnt himself a place in Garth's team of the week after a fantastic goal helped Brentford to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

"There can be no denying the work Thomas Frank has done at Brentford. His side is unrecognisable from the team he brought into the Premier League two seasons ago. However, I have a problem with managers who see only what they want to see and argue what is simply in their best interest. Frank called Ivan Toney's foul on Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi clever play. It certainly was because it fooled the referee into giving a penalty for Brentford - but not those of us who have played the game.

"However, there was nothing remotely underhand about Mathias Jensen's goal or his performance. A fabulous strike by a player who is having an outstanding first half to the season."

