Rangers beaten by Olympiakos in Ibrox friendly

Rangers suffered a 3-1 friendly defeat to Olympiakos in their final home outing before the new season begins.

Robby McCrorie started in goal for Rangers while the front six positions were filled with 2023 signings - Nico Raskin, Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell in midfield with summer arrivals Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Abdallah Sima ahead of them.

Raskin hit the post with a volley from 30 yards early on but the hosts fell behind when Kostas Fortounis' deflected effort left McCrorie helpless after Rangers failed to clear their lines.

James Tavernier levelled shortly after half-time with a penalty after a foul on Todd Cantwell, but parity was shortlived.

Joao Carvalho netted a double to seal victory for the Greeks, netting from close range then firing past Jon McLaughlin from the edge of the box.

Rangers wrap up their pre-season with a friendly at German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Saturday.