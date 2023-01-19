Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

Manchester City don’t usually do much business in the January transfer window, unless it seems the undoubted right thing for the club.

But the signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 is the best, and most shrewd.

The Spain defender has never really looked like the Premier League has taken too much out of him since City decided to veer away from the £75m asking price for Virgil van Dijk and sign the classy Laporte instead.

As for the worst... Wilfried Bony. Need I say too much more?

This never looked to be a good fit on paper, and it cost us £28m to verify that. He often looked static and out of his depth for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Bony recently scored for Newport Town's development side in a friendly against Swindon. Who knows what the future holds for the Ivorian?

