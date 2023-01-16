West Ham have made a £25m bid for Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi, 23. (Sky Sports), external

The Hammers are considering replacements for manager David Moyes, with Nuno Espirito Santo and Rafael Benitez among the contenders. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Moyes is working on a game-by-game basis, but is expected to be in charge of West Ham's next match against Everton on Saturday. (Sun), external

