Dean Smith says Saturday's game against Brentford is "must not lose" for his side.

The Canaries beat Thomas Frank's side in November to record their first win of the season, hours before sacking manager Daniel Farke.

Since Smith's arrival, he has guided Norwich to another three wins, but they currently sit bottom of the Premier League, seven points behind Saturday's opponents.

On if it is a must-win game, Smith said: "I don’t think anything is a must win at the moment but it’s certainly a must not lose.

"We’re going into each game that we need to try and win now. We are running out of games we know we only have a dozen left and it’s a big game for both teams tomorrow.

"A loss against them means they are 10 points ahead of us as well.

"It’s a big game because we know they are one of the clubs that came up with us last season. We know how hard it is to stay in the league in the first season so it’s a big game for both clubs.

"We’re looking forward to it and we feel we’re ready. It’s nice that we have a fairly full squad to go into it with as well."