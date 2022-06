Rangers begin their season - and the Premiership campaign - at Livingston at midday on the opening day, before their first home game against Kilmarnock the following week.

The season’s first Old Firm game is on the weekend of 3/4 September, followed by a new year meeting on 2 January and the final pre-split derby on 8 April.

The Ibrox side are away to Ross County on Christmas Eve and play their final post-split match at Aberdeen.