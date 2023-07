We are scouring every possible lead for possible new transfers - but what if your club could go back in time and sign a player that was in your squad 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season)?

Who would be the best fit to take your team to the next level this year?

How would they work with your current boss? And what do they bring that the current crop is lacking?

We want your suggestions - and your reasons why.

Let us know