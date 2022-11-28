Times journalist Michael Grant has been complimentary about the quality of Aberdeen's transfer business.

“The big worry at the end of last season was what the summer recruitment was going to be like," Grant said.

"I don't think fans had too many objections to the players he (manager Jim Goodwin) was looking to move on, but we were worried what the quality of recruitment was going to be like, and I think it’s been pretty impressive."

Speaking on BBC Sport Scotland's Aberdeen Report Card Podcast, he added: "If you look at the strongest team, I would say eight of them are summer signings. That’s a big turnaround, and they've all contributed.

"There’s been a little bit of ropeyness, certainly defensively, but Aberdeen have scored 49 goals this season - that’s unheard of.

"By and large, given it’s a new team that’s been thrown together, I think it’s been a pretty positive start to the season. They’re 10 points ahead of where they were last season, and I think there’s still more to come from Aberdeen."