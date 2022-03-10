Manchester United have "already made their mind up" about wanting Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, says former England defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Pochettino's Paris St-Germain side capitulated against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, but Woodgate does not think that will affect United's planning.

"They want Poch," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's a perfect fit for them and they've already made their mind up.

"The team will have to do better if they get into the Champions League."

The PSG boss will be under severe pressure after the club's latest European failure, with BBC Euro Leagues host Julien Laurens declaring: "He won't be in Paris next season."

But with United's place in next season's Champions League in question, Woodgate thinks it is not certain Pochettino will want the Old Trafford job.

"Will he want to go to United if they're not in the Champions League?" Woodgate said. "That's another thing the United hierarchy will need to have a look at."

