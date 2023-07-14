Beale hails 'fantastic week' for Rangers in Germany

Rangers boss Michael Beale enjoyed the end of a "fantastic week" as the club's training camp in Germany ended with a 2-0 friendly win over Hallescher FC.

Abdallah Sima, recently arrived on loan from Brighton, headed in the opening goal against the third tier opposition and captain James Tavernier added a penalty.

"That was a reward for the boys because they've worked really hard," Beale told RangersTV.

"We've put over 40km in their legs across a fantastic week. We've come away with no injuries and a lot of players are looking fit and strong.

"We've played two games away from the public and that's to allow the team to settle into new ideas.

"We're looking for players to put markers down for the season. We've got two right-backs competing, two left-backs competing and competition in the final third is really strong. The young boys have shown a lot of personality as well."