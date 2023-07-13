MacLean 'not signing players for the sake of it'
- Published
Steven MacLean says he "is not rushing into" signing any new players, insisting he is remaining patient as he opts for "quality, not quantity".
St Johnstone have yet to make a signing this summer, with the manager confirming he missed out on a target yesterday, ahead of their return to competitive action against Stenhousemuir on Saturday.
MacLean is participating in his first transfer window as a boss and has admitted there is a bit of getting used to, but is "very close" to one signing especially.
"Things are starting to move, you can see that targets that we had that were maybe a no, are coming back around, it's about being patient and it does take a bit of getting used to," he said.
"I don’t want to just rush in to things and take the first choice and take a gamble on somebody or just sign anybody, I want to wait on that bit of quality.
"I have got a good nucleus there so it is important we try and get the right person, the right player for the club, in the right system we want to play, so I am not going to just jump into things and take players for the sake of taking them."