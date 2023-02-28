'Poor game management cost us vital win'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Everyone and their granny knows Killie's away form is awful, so as the season progresses there is an ever-increasing pressure to grab all three points in our home games.

Motherwell were the latest visitors to the Theatre of Pies and a stunning last-minute free-kick saw the Steelmen grab a point and deny Killie a vital win.

We were easily the better team in the first half without having that killer instinct and our lack of a goalscoring threat prevented us killing the game off.

After taking an early lead it was almost as if we were focused on holding that single-goal lead rather than chase a crucial second. In short, our game management is poor and has been all season.

It's only Dundee United's implosion that is saving us and it would be fair to say that any points we take from Ibrox this weekend will be a huge but welcome bonus.