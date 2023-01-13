Brighton v Liverpool: Team news

Leandro Trossard has been dropped from Brighton's squad for Saturday's game because of his poor attitude, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi is expected to make changes from the FA Cup win at Middlesbrough.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could miss out as he has been unable to train this week due to an unspecified injury.

James Milner has returned to training and is available but Roberto Firmino remains out and Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined until at least next month.

