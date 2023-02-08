Arsenal v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Brentford have won just one of their eight away games against Arsenal in all competitions (drawn three, lost four), prevailing 2-0 in a top-flight match at Highbury in April 1938.

Arsenal have won their past seven Premier League London derby matches, with all of those taking place this season. Only once have the Gunners ever had a longer such run in their league history, winning nine derbies in a row between April 1988 and February 1989. That run included their first eight such games in the title-winning 1988-89 campaign.