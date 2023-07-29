Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says the Cherries still need to sign more than one midfielder.

Jefferson Lerma has left the club, joining Crystal Palace after his contract expired this summer, while Ryan Christie was deployed in a deeper role in Saturday's loss to Atalanta because of a minor injury to Philip Billing.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent after the friendly, Iraola said: "We had some issues in the midfield.

"I prefer him [Christie] as a number 10 or from the side, but right now, with the players we have, he can help us. He is tactically smart so he can be valuable anywhere.

"We need more than one player there. We need different styles, different types of players who can help us in the three positions we use in the midfield.

"The club is trying to sign the players, but we have to wait for the right situation.

"We all think it's better to wait a little bit more for the correct player - the player who suits your style and is better for the club."

Iraola confirmed Billing's injury is not serious and the Dutchman could be available when Bournemouth host Lorient in their final pre-season game on 5 August (17:00 BST kick-off).

