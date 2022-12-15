Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston manager David Martindale hopes to bring European football to the West Lothian club but says survival is their first priority.

Livi, who were last in Europe in 2002, are fourth in the Scottish Premiership and resume their league campaign at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

"I'd love to try and get Livingston into European football," Martindale said. "We've not been a million miles away from that over the years. I'm sure the players and the rest of the staff are the same.

"The goal's to stay in the league and try and finish in the top six. All going well, it looks like we're going to stay in the league but you've still got to go and pick these points up.

"With a wee bit of luck, you can finish in the top six and once you're in the top six, you can reset, re-evaluate your objectives and probably push for European football."