Tottenham are without forward Son Heung-min, who is doubtful for the World Cup after fracturing his eye socket against Marseille.

Wingers Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura will be assessed, while defender Cristian Romero and forward Richarlison remain unavailable.

Liverpool are missing James Milner, who is observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Napoli.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson missed that game with a minor issue, but is back in contention.

